Dover Police Arrest Man After Domestic Dispute

DOVER, Del. -- Police say a man was arrested over the weekend following a domestic dispute with a woman in his neighborhood.

Police report  at approximately 9:33 AM witnesses observed Joseph Cornell, 22, chasing a female victim and strike her several times during a domestic dispute on the 700 block of Forest Street in Dover. Cornell then reportedly forced the victim in his home and locked the door, refusing to answer when police arrived on scene.  Despite numerous efforts, the suspect refused to answer the door and the Dover Police Department activated their Crisis Negotiation and Special Operations Response Teams (CNT/SORT). The female victim and a male witness left the home voluntarily shortly after the teams arrived on scene. Despite several attempts to make contact and coerce Cornell to peacefully surrender for nearly four hours, the Special Operations Response Team deployed gas into the residence but the suspect remained inside. The team then made entry into the home despite the suspect having blocked the doorways with furniture and located Cornell in the attic of the home.  

Cornell was taken into custody without incident at that time and charged with Assault 3rd Degree and Resisting Arrest.

Mugshot and bond information was not available at time of release.

