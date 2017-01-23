Cape May-Lewes Ferry Cancels Trips Due to Weather - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cape May-Lewes Ferry Cancels Trips Due to Weather

(Photo:WBOC) (Photo:WBOC)

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP/WBOC)- Rough weather is keeping the Cape May-Lewes Ferry at its dock.

Officials canceled all departures on Monday because of high winds and rough sea conditions.
    
The boats ply the waters between Cape May in New Jersey and Lewes, Delaware.

