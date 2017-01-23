Women's Marches Also Held on Delmarva - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Women's Marches Also Held on Delmarva

Saturday morning's women's march on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Saturday morning's women's march on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

OCEAN CITY, Md.- There were participants from Delmarva who made the trip to Washington on Saturday for the Women's March, but some who could not make it held their own women's march locally.

In Ocean City, the Democratic Women's Club of Worcester County led hundreds of participants across the boardwalk, mirroring Saturday's march in D.C.

A similar women's march was also held Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Del. Both marches were just two of many "sister marches" that took place across the country.

