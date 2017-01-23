DelDOT Issues Update of Road Conditions Due to Weather

Route 1 near Dewey Beach is shown Monday afternoon. (Photo: WBOC)
Storm damage at a farm stand in Route 13 in Bridgeville, Del., Monday morning, Jan. 23, 2017. (Photo credit: Facebook user Timmybones Layton)
The Ocean City Fishing Pier is shown Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. (Photo credit: Michael Matthews)
DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation says there are several roads across the state that may be closed or restricted because of flooding and/or downed trees and power lines.
Sussex County
Other Sussex County Roads:
- South Inlet Road at the Indian River Inlet: Water on the roadway
- Roads in Oak Orchard have water on the roadway and may be closed due to high water.
- River Road/Chief Road: Water on the roadway
- Cedar Beach Road and Light House Road (Milford): Water on the roadway
- Canary Road: Water on the roadway
- Pilot Town Road: Water on the roadway
- Waterview Road is closed at Camp Arrowhead Road (Crossroad pipe failure). Detour signage is posted for motorists.
Kent County
- Port Mahon Road closed due to high water
- North and South Market Street at 12th Street closed (Frederica)
- Flemings Landing closed due to high water
- Route 42 and Leipsic: Water on the roadway
New Castle County:
- Old Corbitt Road in Odessa closed
- Route 9 at Thorntown Road: Water on the roadway
- Nonesuch Creek: Water on the roadway