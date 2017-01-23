DelDOT Issues Update of Road Conditions Due to Weather - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DelDOT Issues Update of Road Conditions Due to Weather

Route 1 near Dewey Beach is shown Monday afternoon. (Photo: WBOC) Route 1 near Dewey Beach is shown Monday afternoon. (Photo: WBOC)
Storm damage at a farm stand in Route 13 in Bridgeville, Del., Monday morning, Jan. 23, 2017. (Photo credit: Facebook user Timmybones Layton) Storm damage at a farm stand in Route 13 in Bridgeville, Del., Monday morning, Jan. 23, 2017. (Photo credit: Facebook user Timmybones Layton)
The Ocean City Fishing Pier is shown Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. (Photo credit: Michael Matthews) The Ocean City Fishing Pier is shown Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. (Photo credit: Michael Matthews)

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation says there are several roads across the state that may be closed or restricted because of flooding and/or downed trees and power lines.

Sussex County

  • SR 1 northbound/southbound is open to traffic (Charles W. Cullen Bridge over the Indian River Inlet) between the Town of Dewey and Fred Hudson Road. Water is on the SR 1 roadway in this area and drivers are advised to use caution. 

Other Sussex County Roads:

  • South Inlet Road at the Indian River Inlet: Water on the roadway
  • Roads in Oak Orchard have water on the roadway and may be closed due to high water.
  • River Road/Chief Road: Water on the roadway
  • Cedar Beach Road and Light House Road (Milford): Water on the roadway
  • Canary Road: Water on the roadway
  • Pilot Town Road: Water on the roadway
  • Waterview Road is closed at Camp Arrowhead Road (Crossroad pipe failure). Detour signage is posted for motorists.

Kent County

  • Port Mahon Road closed due to high water
  • North and South Market Street at 12th Street closed (Frederica)
  • Flemings Landing closed due to high water
  • Route 42 and Leipsic: Water on the roadway

New Castle County:

  • Old Corbitt Road in Odessa closed
  • Route 9 at Thorntown Road: Water on the roadway
  • Nonesuch Creek: Water on the roadway

