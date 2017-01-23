Bouncer at Rehoboth Bar Accused of Stealing Customer's Wallet

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A bouncer at a Rehoboth Beach bar has been arrested after police say he stole a customer's wallet.

According to police, the investigation began back in April, when the manager of The Pond on South First Street said a customer was missing his wallet and thought he may have left it at the bar the night before. Police said the manager learned the wallet had been turned into staff and placed behind the bar, but when he went to retrieve it it was gone.

Police said surveillance footage showed a bouncer, 26-year-old Logan Conklin of Rehoboth Beach, enter the bar area and take the wallet. Conklin was initially interviewed as part of the investigation, but further attempts to contact him were unsuccessful until his arrest on Sunday.

According to police, Conklin was charged with one count of misdemeanor theft under $1,500. He was released on $500 unsecured bond.