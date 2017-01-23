Police Searching for Man Connected to Milford Armed Robberies

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Police Department says two people are in custody but a third remains on the run in connection to a pair of armed robberies.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, police charged two people as part of an ongoing investigation into recent armed robberies.

Officers said Elijah L. Cannon, 19, of Ellendale, and Nikkesha J. Scott, 20, of Harrington, were developed as suspects as this investigation progressed, with a third man, Shaiheme D. Edwards, 18 of Bridgeville, still at large.

Investigators say Scott was taken into custody by the Delaware State Police on Saturday, Jan. 21, following a traffic stop in Harrington and later turned over to Milford police. Cannon was located the following day by officers from the Milford Police Department's Patrol Division in the Riverwalk Shopping Center after receiving a tip about his whereabouts.

Police said the arrests were the result of investigations into November 2016 armed robbery of Cypress Liquors and the January 2016 holdup of Mike’s Liquor Mart.

Cannon was charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited, possession of a weapon with altered or removed serial number, aggravated menacing, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, tampering with physical evidence, and second-degree conspiracy. Scott was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree conspiracy.

Cannon was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institution on $47,000 cash only bond while Scott was ordered held in the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $70,000 secured bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and has been a collaboration with the Dover Police Department and Delaware State Police.

Milford police are still seeking Edwards and any information about an associate of his with the nickname "S-Dot", who is described as a black male in his early 20s.

Milford police urge anyone with knowledge about his whereabouts to call 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips.

Police ask that people do not confront these individuals as they are considered to be armed and dangerous.