Coast Guard Rescues Boaters at Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)- A Coast Guard crew helped rescue two boaters after their vessel ran aground on the third island of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.



The Coast Guard said in a statement that two people were taken from the pleasure craft Ugly Duckling on Sunday morning by crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Little Creek. No one was hurt and no pollution was reported.



Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads is investigating the cause of the grounding.