Dover Man Arrested After Robbing Person at ATM

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department say officers arrested a 19-year-old Dover man after he robbed a person at a drive-thru ATM.

Police say Christopher Houck, 19, of Dover, approached a 35-year-old man who was in the drive-thru ATM lane at PNC Bank on Loockerman Street and demanded the victim's cash and vehicle at knife-point. The victim drove away, leaving cash in the ATM dispenser and dialed 911.

When police arrived on scene, they located Houck based on the description provided by the victim, and took him into custody without incident.

Houck was committed to JTVCC in default of $50,000 secured bond on Robbery 1st Degree and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During Commission of a Felony.