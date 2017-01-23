Police Investigating Deadly Denton Crash

DENTON, Md.- Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Monday morning.

Denton Police say it happened on Shore Highway, just east of Deep Shore Road, just after 6:45 a.m.

Police say 60-year-old Kevin Hayes was traveling west on Shore highway when he hit another car, driven by 39-year-old Melinda Tisher, of Greensboro, Md. Police say Tisher's car was hit head-on, and spun into another lane where it was hit again. The third car was driven by 31-year-old Michael Sousa, of Easton. According to police, Tisher and Sousa's cars then went into a ditch.

Police say Tisher was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Hayes was transported to Nanticoke Hospital and Sousa was transported to Easton Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police say the investigation is continuing and no charges have been filed at this time but may be filed once the investigation is complete.

Denton Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or events leading up to the collision, to contact them at 410-479-1414 or through email at tips@dentonmdpolice.com and refer to case number 1701230017.