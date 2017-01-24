Officials Poised to Set Date for Del. Senate Special Election

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Officials are poised to set the date for a special election that will decide the balance of power in Delaware's state Senate.



The 10th District seat was formally vacated last week by Democrat Bethany Hall-Long, who was sworn in as lieutenant governor.



Now presiding officer of the Senate, Hall-Long says she plans to file a writ to set a date for the election when the Senate reconvenes Tuesday.



Under state law, the election must be held not less than 30 nor more than 35 days after the writ is issued.



Democrat Stephanie Hansen and Republican John Marino, who narrowly lost a 2014 Senate contest to Hall-Long, are vying for the seat.



If Marino wins the special election, Republicans will control the Senate for the first time in more than 40 years.