New Md. Taxpayer Customer Call Center Opens in Salisbury

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday for a new taxpayer call center that opened in Salisbury's Sea Gull Square.

SALISBURY, Md.- People who live on the Eastern Shore of Maryland have a new resource for all of their tax needs.

A customer call center opened Monday - the first day of the Maryland's tax season - in Salisbury's Sea Gull Square, right next to the existing regional branch of the comptroller's office.

The manager of the new center said that every year the comptroller's office takes thousands of calls from Marylanders with tax questions. But this is the first satellite branch in the state.

"This is a big deal for us here in Salisbury, is it not?" said Salisbury University President Dr. Janet Dudley-Eshbach. "Twenty-five new jobs and also the concept that our region is serving the entire state of Maryland."

The new taxpayer call center will also offer internship opportunities for SU students.

And to coincide with Monday's ribbon cutting, Mayor Jake Day declared Jan. 23 "Comptroller Peter Franchot Day" in Salisbury. 

