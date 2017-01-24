Car Crashes into House in Princess Anne

WBOC NewsWatcher Bill Webster captured this photo of the crash scene shortly after it happened Monday afternoon.

This house in Princess Anne was damaged after a car crashed into it Monday afternoon. (Photo: WBOC)

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A Princess Anne man had to be called home Monday afternoon after a car crashed into his house.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 29000 block of Mt. Vernon Road.

Jermael Wright said the driver must have driven about a quarter of a mile through an empty field before hitting his house.

"The house looks like it might be totaled due to the impact and shift and everything in the house," Wright said. "It's unbelievable how the car could come from so far away and all this field out here running straight in the middle of our home."

Wright said that by the time he arrived on the scene, police were giving the driver field sobriety tests. Police told Wright the driver suffered some sort of medical emergency.