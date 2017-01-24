McAuliffe Promises to Veto Broadband Bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is promising to veto legislation that would put new restrictions on municipal broadband networks.



The office of the Democratic governor issued a statement Tuesday saying the bill in its current form would stifle competition among broadband providers and not expand high-speed internet access.



Supporters of the legislation, including telecommunications companies, say it would prohibit public dollars being spent building unnecessary broadband networks. The bill's sponsor, GOP Del. Kathy Byron, says her goal is to make sure the most underserved communities are the focus of publicly financed broadband expansion efforts, not areas that already have access to private, high-speed internet service.



Opposition to the bill has been fierce from several municipalities across Virginia that say the bill is a giveaway to telecommunications companies.