Two Suspects Arrested in Milford Walmart Shoplifting Scheme

MILFORD, Del. - Two people from Harrington have been arrested after police say they were stealing items from Walmart and then returning them using old receipts.

Milford Police say they were contacted by Walmart Asset Protection on Jan. 19 after they noticed suspicious activity at the store. Investigators learned 25-year-old Amanda Chen and 27-year-old John Pauley were shoplifting from the store and then fraudulently returning stolen merchandise on more than one occasion.

Police arrested Chen on Tuesday and charged her with possession of shoplifters tools, two counts of shoplifting under $1,500, two counts of theft by false pretense, three counts of use of illegitimate retail sales receipt and third-degree conspiracy. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 3.

Police say Paul is currently in the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction on an unrelated matter and will appear at the Justice of the Peace Court sometime on Tuesday. Charges for him will include possession of shoplifters tools, two counts of shoplifting Under $1,500 and third-degree conspiracy.