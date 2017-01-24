Wicomico Bureau of Investigations Officially Disbanded

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis has confirmed that the Wicomico Bureau of Investigations has been disbanded.

The agency was formed back in 2001 as a partnership between Maryland State Police and the sheriff's office, which investigated major crimes like homicides and sexual assaults. But now both law enforcement agencies believe there is no longer a need for it.

Lt. Richard Wiersberg of the sheriff's office said the community should not see much of a change.

"The change with WBI being no longer a partnership with the Maryland State Police and sheriff's office is that I don't think people in the community will really see a difference in service," Wiersberg said. "It's just now the sheriff's office will just be handling sheriff's office's cases."

According to the sheriff's office and Maryland State Police, the decision to disband the WBI was a mutual one. However, both said they will continue to work together effectively like they have in previous years.

Regardless of the decision of the Wicomico Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police to end their partnership, many other counties across Delmarva still have working investigative bureaus in their offices.