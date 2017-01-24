Wicomico Bureau of Investigations Officially Disbanded - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico Bureau of Investigations Officially Disbanded

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis has confirmed that the Wicomico Bureau of Investigations has been disbanded. 

The agency was formed back in 2001 as a partnership between Maryland State Police and the sheriff's office, which investigated major crimes like homicides and sexual assaults. But now both law enforcement agencies believe there is no longer a need for it.

Lt. Richard Wiersberg of the sheriff's office said the community should not see much of a change.

"The change with WBI being no longer a partnership with the Maryland State Police and sheriff's office is that I don't think people in the community will really see a difference in service," Wiersberg said. "It's just now the sheriff's office will just be handling sheriff's office's cases."

According to the sheriff's office and Maryland State Police, the decision to disband the WBI was a mutual one. However, both said they will continue to work together effectively like they have in previous years.  

Regardless of the decision of the Wicomico Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police to end their partnership, many other counties across Delmarva still have working investigative bureaus in their offices. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Police Investigate Little Heaven Gas Station Robbery

    Police Investigate Gas Station Robbery

    07/29/2017 18:52:00 -04:002017-07-29 22:52:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-07-29 23:35:06 GMT
    Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery in Little Heaven.Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery in Little Heaven.
    Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a gas station that occurred Friday afternoon.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a gas station that occurred Friday afternoon.More

  • Man Dies in Talbot County Motorcycle Crash

    Man Dies in Talbot County Motorcycle Crash

    07/29/2017 17:55:00 -04:002017-07-29 21:55:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:55:12 GMT
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 50 Thursday night.More
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 50 Thursday night.More

  • Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Dover

    Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Dover

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:08:28 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:08:28 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.Around 8:30 p.m., a 59-year-old man, whose name has not been released, crossed the northMore
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.Around 8:30 p.m., a 59-year-old man, whose name has not been released, crossed the northMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices