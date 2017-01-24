Salisbury Manufacturer Plans New Operation, Adds Jobs - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Manufacturer Plans New Operation, Adds Jobs

Posted: Updated:
By Jacqueline Karli
Connect

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced that Toroid Corporation is expanding its presence in Wicomico County with the launch of a new division to produce wire harnesses, control panels and electrical box assemblies.

The newly formed Toroid Panel & Harness, LLC (Toroid P & H) plans to hire 50 new employees over the next three years, including some workers who were displaced when the Labinal Power Systems’ plant in Salisbury closed last year.

“The expansion was the result of both our strategic plan to diversify our products as well the presence of an experienced and skilled workforce on the Eastern Shore,” said Toroid Corp. President Katarina Ennerfelt. “We are very grateful and excited about this opportunity and want to thank both the state of Maryland and Wicomico County for helping us make this possible.”

Toroid P & H will invest at least $250,000 in the new site in Salisbury, where Toroid has leased 10,000-square-feet of space with assistance from the Maryland Department of Commerce and Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development. Founded in Sweden in 1978, Toroid opened a satellite production facility in Salisbury in 1988. The company built a factory in Salisbury in 1994 where it now employs 60 people.

“The launch of Toroid’s new panel and harness division on the Eastern Shore is another shining example of Maryland’s continuing progress and economic growth,” Hogan said. “We commend their decision to expand their manufacturing operations in our state, and to invest in our highly-skilled workforce.”

“Toroid has been a great partner for Wicomico County and for Maryland for more than two decades, and we’re pleased to support their efforts to strengthen that relationship by assisting with the launch of their new division in Salisbury,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “Companies like Toroid are essential to the growth of manufacturing in Maryland.”

To support the expansion, the Commerce Department has approved a $100,000 conditional loan through the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund. Wicomico County has provided a separate $100,000 loan through the Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development Corporation. The company is also eligible for a number of state and local tax credits.

“Wicomico County thanks Toroid P & H, LLC for investing in our people and creating manufacturing jobs in our community,” said County Executive Bob Culver. “We extend special appreciation to Governor Hogan and his team for collaborative efforts in assisting Toroid P & H.”

“The principals of Toroid P & H are no strangers to Salisbury, having started several manufacturing businesses here. We thank them for their confidence and participation in growing our city and continuing the ascension of the Salisbury job market,” said Salisbury Mayor Jake Day.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Police Investigate Little Heaven Gas Station Robbery

    Police Investigate Gas Station Robbery

    07/29/2017 18:52:00 -04:002017-07-29 22:52:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-07-29 23:35:06 GMT
    Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery in Little Heaven.Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery in Little Heaven.
    Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a gas station that occurred Friday afternoon.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a gas station that occurred Friday afternoon.More

  • Man Dies in Talbot County Motorcycle Crash

    Man Dies in Talbot County Motorcycle Crash

    07/29/2017 17:55:00 -04:002017-07-29 21:55:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:55:12 GMT
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 50 Thursday night.More
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 50 Thursday night.More

  • Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Dover

    Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Dover

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:08:28 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:08:28 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.Around 8:30 p.m., a 59-year-old man, whose name has not been released, crossed the northMore
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.Around 8:30 p.m., a 59-year-old man, whose name has not been released, crossed the northMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices