Bill Proposes Paid Sick Leave for Maryland Employees

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland businesses are banding together to oppose a bill that would require paid sick leave for employees. This comes as Gov. Larry Hogan is proposing his own plan for providing sick time.

It is the latest attempt to provide paid sick time off for Maryland employees. The bill mandates that companies with 15 or more employees provide seven days of paid leave a year, while those with fewer than 15 employees are required to provide unpaid days off.

The Job Opportunities Task Force is a coalition of employee-focused organizations. They are in support of HB1. They provided a statement to WBOC that reads in part, "We urge lawmakers to pass the Healthy Working Families Act. HB1 is a meaningful, commonsense and flexible bill that reflects our values as a state and will make a real difference for Maryland's working families."

Many employers are against the idea, saying it could be a job killer. "That means that we will have to eliminate jobs, we'll have to cut hours, we'll have to cut benefits or increase consumer costs," said Cailey Locklair Tolle, Maryland Retailers Association

Hogan has offered his own proposal. It would apply to companies with 50 or more workers earning up to five sick days. And, employers with fewer than 50 workers would be eligible for tax deductions in exchange for sick time for employees.

