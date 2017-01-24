Salisbury City Council Approves Capital Improvement Plan

SALISBURY, Md. – Mayor Jacob Day has announced that on the night of January 24 the Salisbury City Council voted unanimously to adopt the five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for fiscal years 2018–2022.

The CIP, a document that promotes financial stability through long term planning of resources and needs, is reviewed and updated annually. Many of Mayor Day’s additions to the document focus on improving quality of life for Salisbury residents through the enhancement of cultural amenities and recreational spaces.

The Mayor and Council anticipate that these investments will result in significant and lasting economic benefits to the City. Master plans for the Bicycle Network, City Park, Riverwalk, Urban Greenway and Zoo are all incorporated into this CIP. Mayor Day hopes these projects will not only unify the City, but also bring it one step closer to his vision of making the City of Salisbury into one of the most thriving, successful small cities in America.

Mayor Day says that this vision isn’t one that he believes can achieve by himself, but rather it will involve the whole community. He offers a call-to-action to the City, stating that it is not only his but everyone’s responsibility to make sure that these plans are “achievable, implementable, and affordable.” Mayor Day affirms that this CIP is all of those things, and that the City possesses the resources necessary to carry these projects out.

This Capital Plan reflects the lowest requested amount in over a decade—by more than 15 million dollars,” said the Mayor. “That doesn’t mean we’re expecting to do less; quite the opposite, actually. It means we’re being smarter with how we plan to use the taxpayers’ money. This budget planning document is the road map to how we will enhance the quality of life for our citizens, and ensure prosperity in the coming years. I’m thankful to the Council for their confidence in this vision.”