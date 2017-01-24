Salisbury City Council Approves Capital Improvement Plan - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury City Council Approves Capital Improvement Plan

Posted: Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. – Mayor Jacob Day has announced that on the night of January 24 the Salisbury City Council voted unanimously to adopt the five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for fiscal years 2018–2022. 

The CIP, a document that promotes financial stability through long term planning of resources and needs, is reviewed and updated annually.  Many of Mayor Day’s additions to the document focus on improving quality of life for Salisbury residents through the enhancement of cultural amenities and recreational spaces.

The Mayor and Council anticipate that these investments will result in significant and lasting economic benefits to the City.  Master plans for the Bicycle Network, City Park, Riverwalk, Urban Greenway and Zoo are all incorporated into this CIP.  Mayor Day hopes these projects will not only unify the City, but also bring it one step closer to his vision of making the City of Salisbury into one of the most thriving, successful small cities in America.

Mayor Day says that this vision isn’t one that he believes can achieve by himself, but rather it will involve the whole community.  He offers a call-to-action to the City, stating that it is not only his but everyone’s responsibility to make sure that these plans are “achievable, implementable, and affordable.”  Mayor Day affirms that this CIP is all of those things, and that the City possesses the resources necessary to carry these projects out.

This Capital Plan reflects the lowest requested amount in over a decade—by more than 15 million dollars,” said the Mayor.  “That doesn’t mean we’re expecting to do less; quite the opposite, actually.  It means we’re being smarter with how we plan to use the taxpayers’ money.  This budget planning document is the road map to how we will enhance the quality of life for our citizens, and ensure prosperity in the coming years.  I’m thankful to the Council for their confidence in this vision.”

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Police Investigate Little Heaven Gas Station Robbery

    Police Investigate Gas Station Robbery

    07/29/2017 18:52:00 -04:002017-07-29 22:52:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-07-29 23:35:06 GMT
    Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery in Little Heaven.Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery in Little Heaven.
    Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a gas station that occurred Friday afternoon.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a gas station that occurred Friday afternoon.More

  • Man Dies in Talbot County Motorcycle Crash

    Man Dies in Talbot County Motorcycle Crash

    07/29/2017 17:55:00 -04:002017-07-29 21:55:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:55:12 GMT
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 50 Thursday night.More
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 50 Thursday night.More

  • Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Dover

    Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Dover

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:08:28 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:08:28 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.Around 8:30 p.m., a 59-year-old man, whose name has not been released, crossed the northMore
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.Around 8:30 p.m., a 59-year-old man, whose name has not been released, crossed the northMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Dies in Talbot County Motorcycle Crash

    Man Dies in Talbot County Motorcycle Crash

    07/29/2017 17:55:00 -04:002017-07-29 21:55:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:55:12 GMT
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 50 Thursday night.More
    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Route 50 Thursday night.More

  • Salisbury Man Charged in Bank Robbery

    Salisbury Man Charged in Bank Robbery

    07/29/2017 15:54:00 -04:002017-07-29 19:54:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-07-29 19:54:38 GMT
    Roessler was charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft.Roessler was charged with armed robbery, robbery, assault and theft.
    Police charged a man in the robbery of a Salisbury bank Friday.More
    Police charged a man in the robbery of a Salisbury bank Friday.More

  • Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Dover

    Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Dover

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:08:28 GMT
    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:08:28 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.Around 8:30 p.m., a 59-year-old man, whose name has not been released, crossed the northMore
    DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night.Around 8:30 p.m., a 59-year-old man, whose name has not been released, crossed the northMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices