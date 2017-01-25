Historic Jehu Reed House in Delaware Suffers Apparent Damage During Recent Storm

KENT COUNTY, Del.- An historic house in the community of Little Heaven in Kent County apparently suffered serious damage during recent stormy weather in the region.

A wall on the upper stories of the Jehu Reed House, which was initially built in 1771 and remodeled in 1868, recently fell and was spotted in its current condition by people who posted photos to social media of the house on Tuesday.

Jeff Pardee, who currently owns home after inheriting it, has said wear and tear has deteriorated the home over the years and renovating it would take millions of dollars - and that was before the recent damage. He noted there have been plans to demolish the building, which he said was unfortunate since it has been a part of his family's life and that his uncle previously lived there for decades.

The home is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is named after a previous occupant, Jehu Reed, who is considered by historians to be a pioneer in the agriculture industry and peach farming in Kent County.