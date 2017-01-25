Pocomoke Man Charged With Ongoing Sex Abuse of a Minor

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - A Pocomoke City man is behind bars after police say he allegedly sexually abused a minor for years.

According to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Joshua Tauber's alleged sexual abuse of minor has been going on since 2009. The investigation began on Jan. 3.

Tauber has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of second-degree sex offense and four counts of third-degree sex offense.

The sheriff's office says he is being held without bond at the Worcester County Jail.