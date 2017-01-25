Queen Anne's County Crash Leaves Man in Critical Condition

CHURCH HILL, Md. - The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious crash near Church Hill.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened near Flat Iron Square Road and Granny Branch Road on Monday. Deputies say one of the cars involved failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

Investigators say 28-year-old Brian O'Neil of Chestertown was flown from the scene to UMD in critical condition. Deputies say the other driver, 19-year-old Drew Downs of Centreville, was released with minor injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, charges may be filed once the investigation is complete.