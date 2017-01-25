Driver of Rented Pontoon Boat Charged in Connection With Deadly 2016 Accident

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Less than a week after the owner of a boat rental company was charged in connection with a deadly accident that happened near Ocean City last summer, the driver of the boat has also been charged.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says a criminal summons was issued for 26-year-old Dustin Healey of Freehold, N.J., after a Worcester County District Court commissioner found probable cause for charging him with negligent operation.

According to DNR, Healey was at the controls of a rented pontoon boat in the Sinepuxent Bay on Aug. 17, 2016, when nine-year-old Kadin Frederick, of Howell, N.J., slipped from the bow of the boat and into the path of the propeller. Others tried to save him, but he died from his injuries.

DNR says the boy was one of four people dangling their legs off the boat in front of the safety railing, which is illegal in Maryland.

Healey told investigators he knew passengers were sitting on the bow but could not see Frederick from the boat’s controls and was only alerted to the boy’s fall when other passengers began screaming.

Healey is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Worcester County District Court on Feb. 15. The maximum penalty for a first offense is $500, according to DNR.

Last week, five charges were filed against the rental company and its owner.