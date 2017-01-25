Update: Woman Killed in Accomack County Crash

ACCOMACK COUNT, Va.- Virginia State Police say charges are pending against the driver of a minivan involved in a deadly two-vehicle accident in Accomack County on Wednesday.

The first crash occurred at around 8:16 a.m. at the 26000 block of Locustville Road, north of Stone House Road, in Onley.

Authorities report that a 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Locustville Road, and when it collided head-on with a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country that was traveling northbound.

Police said the driver of the Nissan, 29-year-old Kristina Albrecht, of the 26000 block of Logan Road in Onley, was transported to Shore Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police said Albrecht was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.

The driver of the Chrysler Town & Country, 34-year-old Courtney Emanueli, of the 26500 block of Locustville Road in Onley, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported from the scene.

Troopers said reckless driving charges are pending against Emanueli in connection with the crash.