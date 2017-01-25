Dover Eyeing Future of City Hall - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Eyeing Future of City Hall

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- Council members and officials in Dover have started considering whether to renovate the existing city hall building or potentially construct a new location to house the government.

The issue was discussed Tuesday night during a city council meeting and will continue to be looked at in future sessions and by city staff.

City Manager Scott Koenig said renovations or relocation could cost millions of dollars, though acknowledged the current city building is outdated in some ways.

Although moving the location of city hall is a potential option, Koenig said it could be difficult to keep the Dover's headquarters for government operations in the downtown area.

"If you drive around there's not a lot of open spaces to do that. In some cases, our options are limited but our options are limited, just off the main street, has been an important thing," he said.

Because of the discussion, council members on Tuesday postponed a decision about video recording equipment to televise council meetings.

