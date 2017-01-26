Shots Fired into Empty Car Overnight in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Shots Fired into Empty Car Overnight in Dover

Posted: Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN) (Photo Credit: MGN)

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting of an unoccupied vehicle overnight.

Police say just before 1:00 AM Thursday morning, an unknown suspect fired at least eleven shots at an unoccupied vehicle that was parked near a residence in the 700 Block of South State Street, striking the car seven times on the driver side. Police report that no injuries were resulted during the shooting.

Police are looking for the shooter in this incident and ask if anyone has information to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Remains Found Near Dover Identified

    Remains Found Near Dover Identified

    Monday, July 31 2017 6:04 PM EDT2017-07-31 22:04:03 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 6:04 PM EDT2017-07-31 22:04:03 GMT
    Delaware State Police have released the name of the person found in a wooded area near Dover last month.More
    Delaware State Police have released the name of the person found in a wooded area near Dover last month.More

  • Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce Host Candidates’ Forum

    Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce Host Candidates’ Forum

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-07-31 21:13:30 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-07-31 21:13:30 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted the Rehoboth Beach Mayoral and Full Candidates Forum Monday morning. The event was a way for voters to get to know the two mayoral candidates, Sam Cooper and Paul Kuhns.More
    The Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted the Rehoboth Beach Mayoral and Full Candidates Forum Monday morning. The event was a way for voters to get to know the two mayoral candidates, Sam Cooper and Paul Kuhns.More

  • Scaramucci Out of White House Job as John Kelly Takes Charge

    Anthony Scaramucci Removed as White House Communications Director

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-07-31 19:14:49 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-07-31 19:14:49 GMT
    Anthony Scaramucci (Photo: CBS)Anthony Scaramucci (Photo: CBS)
    Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job - and just hours after President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office.More
    Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job - and just hours after President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices