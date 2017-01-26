Shots Fired into Empty Car Overnight in Dover

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting of an unoccupied vehicle overnight.

Police say just before 1:00 AM Thursday morning, an unknown suspect fired at least eleven shots at an unoccupied vehicle that was parked near a residence in the 700 Block of South State Street, striking the car seven times on the driver side. Police report that no injuries were resulted during the shooting.

Police are looking for the shooter in this incident and ask if anyone has information to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.