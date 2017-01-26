Maryland Senate Delays Renewable Energy Veto Override Vote

A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.
Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.More
A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.
Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.More