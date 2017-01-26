Maryland Senate Delays Renewable Energy Veto Override Vote

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland Senate has postponed a vote to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to boost the state's renewable energy standards.



The Senate was scheduled to vote Thursday, but delayed voting until next week.



The delay came at the request of Republican Sen. Stephen Hershey, the minority whip who represents the Upper Eastern Shore.



It would take a three-fifths vote, or 29 of 47 senators, to override the veto. Last year, the Democrat-controlled Senate passed the bill 32-14 along party lines.



The measure would increase requirements to use energy sources like wind and solar to 25 percent by 2020. The state's renewable energy standard goal now is 20 percent by 2022.



Last month, Hogan defended his veto. The Republican governor described it as a "sunshine and wind tax."