Driver in Deadly Bay Bridge Crash to Serve 18 Months in Jail

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. - A 21-year-old from Queen Anne's County has been sentenced for causing a deadly crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge last April.

Court records show 21-year-old Tobin Dixon of Sudlersville will serve 18 months at the Queen Anne's County Detention Center after pleading guilty to negligent manslaughter by automobile.

Police said Dixon was driving on the eastbound span of the bridge early in the morning on April 2, 2016, when he slammed into the back of a truck. A 21-year-old passenger in the car, Randy Thrower of Queenstown, was killed and two other passengers were hurt.



Police said alcohol, drugs and speed were all factors in the crash. After 18 months in jail, Dixon will be placed on supervised probation for two years.