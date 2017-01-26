Baltimore Co. Man Sentenced for Deadly Ocean City Fight

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- A Baltimore County man convicted of beating someone to death in Ocean City last summer will spend six years behind bars.



Twenty-one-year-old Darren Beattie of Sparrows Point, Md., was sentenced to 10 years with all but six suspended after a felony manslaughter conviction.



Prosecutors said Beattie got into a fight over Memorial Day Weekend with 31-year-old Ryan Shupert of Lutherville, Md. Police said the fight started on an Ocean City bus and spilled out onto 136th Street and Coastal Highway. Shupert died two days later at a local hospital.

Court records shows Beattie will be on supervised probation for three years after his release from prison.