National Guard's Vavala Marking Retirement With Open House

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP)- The adjutant general of the Delaware National Guard will celebrate his career and retirement with an open house next week.



Maj. Gen. Frank Vavala is hosting the event on Tuesday at the Joseph R. "Beau" Biden National Guard/Reserve Center in New Castle. After the open house, chaplain Lt. Col. John Mink will offer a Mass of Thanksgiving at Our Lady of Fatima Church.



Vavala is retiring after serving nearly 20 years as adjutant general of the Delaware National Guard. Before becoming adjutant general, he worked for the DuPont Company in Delaware.



Vavala says the Guard has been a big part of his life and "it will be tough to say goodbye."



Vavala will be succeeded by Brig. Gen. Carol Timmons.