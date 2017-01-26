Nemours Leases Research Space at DuPont Experimental Station - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Nemours Leases Research Space at DuPont Experimental Station

Posted: Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Nemours Children's Health System says an agreement has been reached with the DuPont Co. for Nemours Biomedical Research to lease space at DuPont's Experimental Station in Wilmington.
    
Officials announced Thursday that Nemours will lease roughly 85,000 square feet on two floors in a building on the Experimental Station campus, which is adjacent to the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children and the Nemours Estate.
    
The relocation will involve almost 70 Nemours scientists, clinical investigators, postdoctorate fellows and support staff moving into the DuPont facility.
    
Research units include those studying childhood cancer, neuroscience, orthopedics, biomedical engineering and applied clinical genomics.

