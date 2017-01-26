Mayor Unveils Salisbury Bicycle Plan

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has a new idea for boosting economic growth and improving safety at the same time: he wants to increase the number of bike lanes in the city.

On Wednesday, the mayor announced that the city council approved the Salisbury Bicycle Plan. Bike lanes can already be seen on Riverside Drive, Camden Avenue, and Mount Hermon Road within Salisbury. Roads receiving higher priority for the installation of new bike lanes in this plan are: East College Avenue, West College Avenue, South Division Street, Long Avenue, Glen Avenue, Beaglin Park Drive, East Main Street, West Main Street, Fitzwater Street, and Parsons Road, as well as a rail trail from Fruitland to Delmar.

Constructing bike lanes across Salisbury is expected to boost long-term economic growth for the city and its businesses, Day said. He pointed out that a 2012 study by the American Public Health Association shows that the more bike lanes within a municipality, the safer roads are for bikers, walkers, and drivers—especially in areas where high volume traffic is common. Non-traditional and traditional commuters alike experience safer, easier commutes, according to the study.

The mayor said the additional bike lanes will increase the safety of the community and bicyclists.

"Safety is critical," Day said. "Every single bike lane that we put in, we're going to design it so that it is safe."

Day said that over the course of the next next five years, more bike lanes will be seen throughout Salisbury as a result of the new plan.

To view the plan, go to www.salisbury.md,