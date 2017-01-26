Bridgeville Suspect Turns Himself in to Delaware State Police - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bridgeville Suspect Turns Himself in to Delaware State Police

Shaiheme D. Edwards, Courtesy DSP

DOVER, Del. – Moments after Delaware State Police sent a press release requesting assistance in locating eighteen-year-old Shaiheme D. Edwards of Bridgeville, officials say the suspect turned himself in to detectives in Georgetown.

Police say Edwards was wanted for six counts of first-degree-robbery, five counts of second-degree conspiracy, six counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, five counts of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, possession of a weapon with a removed, obliterated, or altered serial number, terroristic threatening, and resisting arrest.

Police report that Edwards was wanted in connection for his involvement in at least six robberies that were committed within Delaware State Police jurisdiction.

Edwards was arraigned at JP2 and remanded to the Delaware Department of Corrections on a $772,000.000 secured bond.

