Schedule of "Budget Reset” Community Conversations in Delaware

DOVER, Del. – On Thursday Governor John Carney announced plans to meet and engage with members of the public on Delaware's budget challenges during a series of “Budget Reset” Community Conversations.

This is the schedule of upcoming meetings:

8:00 a.m. – February 21 – Drip Café, Hockessin, hosted by Senator Greg Lavelle

9:00 a.m. – February 22 – City Hall, Dover, hosted by Senator Brian Bushweller, Representative Sean Lynn and the Downtown Dover Partnership

7:15 p.m. – February 22 – Telephone Town Hall – Dial-in number: (855) 756-7520, Access Code: 34611#

8:00 a.m. – February 23 – Crossroads Restaurant, Kirkwood Highway, hosted by Senator Jack Walsh, Representative Kim Williams and Councilman Ken Woods

9:00 a.m. – March 1 – Nanticoke Senior Center, Seaford, hosted by Representative Daniel Short

7:00 p.m. – March 2 – Lewes Fire Hall – Station 2, Lewes, hosted by Senator Ernie Lopez and Representative Steve Smyk

6:00 p.m. – March 8 – Carlisle Fire Hall, Milford, hosted by Senator Gary Simpson and Representatives Harvey Kenton, Bobby Outten, Charles Postles, and Dave Wilson

7:00 p.m. – March 16 – Thomas McKean High School, Wilmington, hosted by Representatives Deborah Hudson, Joseph Miro and Mike Ramone

8:00 a.m. – April 5 – Caffé Gelato, Newark, hosted by Representative Paul Baumbach

6:00 p.m. – April 10 – Delaware State Police, Troop 3, Camden, hosted by Representative Lyndon Yearick

7:30 a.m. – April 11 – ChesDel Restaurant, Middletown, hosted by Representative Kevin Hensley

7:30 p.m. – April 26 – Rose Hill Community Center, New Castle, hosted by Senator Margaret Rose Henry and Representative J.J.