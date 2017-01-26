Confirmation Vote on Carney's DNREC Nominee Delayed

DOVER, Del. -- A vote on Gov. John Carney's pick to head Delaware's environmental department was postponed on Wednesday, meaning Shawn Garvin's nomination will likely remain undecided until the legislature reconvenes following a break in the session.

Senate Democrats withheld Garvin, a former regional administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, from receiving a confirmation vote as the secretary to head the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Republican lawmakers raised objections about Garvin's nomination, citing his time with the EPA under the Obama administration.

"I would argue that the Obama administration EPA has been one of the biggest job killers and anti-business forces of any administration literally ever," said Sen. Colin Bonini (R-Dover).

The opposition surprised Carney, who said on Thursday that Garvin did good things for Delaware during his time with EPA and that his time with the agency should not be seen as a negative issue.

"I would think if they knew that better, farmers and members of the senate, they would be more supportive of his nomination," he said.

The fate of Garvin's nomination will likely be decided after a crucial special election for the vacant Senate seat previously held by Bethany Hall-Long, who was elected Lieutenant Governor last year. That contest will take place in late February and decide control of the state Senate, which is deadlocked between Democrats and Republicans at 10 members apiece.

Senate Democrats were unhappy that Garvin's nomination would be delayed.

"He's a proven, competent administrator and I'm just hopeful we'll be able to work this out," said Sen. Brian Bushweller (D-Dover).

But Sen. David Lawson (R-Marydel) said he received a number of calls from concerned constituents about Garvin's nomination. He said Republican lawmakers are not playing politics in their opposition and are trying to respect citizens' wishes.

"It was an absolute issue that was raised with the governor and the governor saw it fit to ram it through, run it through and it didn't work this time," he said.

