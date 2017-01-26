Delaware Senate Passes Proposed HIV Organ Transplant Law

A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City.More
A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City.More
Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating a deadly boating accident that occurred at around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Assawoman Bay near the inlet of Ocean City.More
Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating a deadly boating accident that occurred at around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Assawoman Bay near the inlet of Ocean City.More
Who can afford to live in Delaware? That's a question for the Delaware Housing Coalition, which released its annual affordability report. WBOC's Paul Butler reports.More
Who can afford to live in Delaware? That's a question for the Delaware Housing Coalition, which released its annual affordability report. WBOC's Paul Butler reports.More