Delaware Senate Passes Proposed HIV Organ Transplant Law

DOVER, Del. -- A bill lifting a ban on organ transplants from people who tested positive for Human Immunodeficiency Virus to people who also tested positive for the virus was passed in Delaware's Senate on Thursday.

S.B. 17 would allow for research and transplantation of organs or anatomical gifts from people who tested positive for HIV to intended recipients who have also tested positive for the virus, as allowed under a federal law.

According to the legislation, Delaware is the only state that has a complete ban, even for research-related purposes.

Sen. Brian Bushweller (D-Dover), a co-sponsor on the bill, said the move would allow people with HIV in Delaware to have better access to a procedure that could help them.

"To me, what that does, is it opens up another avenue for some people to get a transplant whereas the law right now prohibits that," he said.

Miranda Tsyganov, a director at Kent Sussex Community Services, said people who receive a diagnosis of HIV often face difficult lives because they need to make significant lifestyle changes and take medication that can cause serious side effects. She said she's not ready to back the legislation at this point because she thinks there needs to be more research done on these types of organ transplants.

"The risk of becoming infected with a strain that's different than the one you currently have that's more resistant to medications could actually hinder recovery and further ability to have a good quality of life after a transplant," she said.