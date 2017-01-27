Delaware Governor Plans Community Conversations on Budget - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Governor Plans Community Conversations on Budget

Posted:

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Gov. John Carney is embarking on a series of community meetings to talk to Delawareans about the state's budget challenges.
    
Carney said Thursday that the meetings are designed to both educate the public and to hear from residents on what they believe should be priorities for state government.
    
Based on recent revenue projections, the appropriation limit for the upcoming fiscal year is $201 million less than this year's general fund appropriation.
    
With additional obligations for Medicaid, school enrollment growth and debt service expected next year, budget officials have suggested the real shortfall, compared to the current budget, is about $350 million.
    
The meetings will be held on the following days;

Jan. 30 – Timothy's on the Riverfront, Wilmington, 7:30 a.m.
Feb. 15 – Drip Café, Hockessin, 7:30 a.m.
Feb. 21 – Drip Café, Hockessin, 8 a.m.
Feb. 22 – Downtown Dover Partnership, 9 a.m.
March 1 – Nanticoke Senior Center, Seaford, 9 a.m.
April 5 – Café Gelato, Newark, 8 a.m.
    
Delawareans also can submit their ideas online at the governor's website or by emailing BudgetReset@state.de.us

