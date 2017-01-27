Update: Millsboro Woman Gets 2.5 Years in Jail for Daycare Death

GEORGETOWN, Del. (WBOC/AP)- A Millsboro woman has been sentenced to two and a half years behind bars after being convicted in the death of a 10-month old boy at her home day care in Sussex County.

Fifty-two-year-old Valorie Handy was sentenced Friday morning in Sussex County. After her jail sentence is completed, she will serve six months in home confinement. Handy had faced up to eight years behind bars.

Troopers were called to the Handy's Little Disciples day care in January 2015 after a worker reportedly found the baby unresponsive when trying to wake him from a nap. The baby was later pronounced dead at a hospital.



Handy was charged with murder by abuse or neglect. She was convicted last month on the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide.



Prosecutors said Handy gave the boy diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl.



The medical examiner classified the boy's death as a homicide from diphenhydramine intoxication.





