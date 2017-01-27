Lineup Announced for 2017 Firefly Music Festival

DOVER, Del.- Organizers of the 2017 Firefly Music Festival announced that The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper and Bob Dylan will headline this year's event.

The lineup released Friday also includes Flume, Weezer, The Shins, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and more than 140 other acts. Watch the official lineup video here.

Organizers are touting this year's festival, which runs June 15-18 in Dover, as the first "fan curated" music festival, with fans weighing in on artists, attractions, and activities.

General Admission and VIP pass options go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. through FireflyFestival.com. General Admission passes start at $289.

For more about the festival and to view the full lineup visit FireflyFestival.com.