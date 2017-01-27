Police Investigate Armed Home Invasion in Dover's Rodney Village

DOVER, Del.- Police are investigating an armed home invasion in Dover's Rodney Village development.

Delaware State Police say it happened around 7:20 p.m. Thursday when three men walked into a home in the 1000 block of Nathaniel Mitchell Road.

Officers say one of the suspects, armed with a handgun, confronted a 77-year-old woman and demanded money, while another one of the suspects ransacked a room in the basement. The suspects left without taking any cash, but police say it's unknown if they stole anything else. The woman was left unharmed.

Police have provided descriptions of two of the three men. They say the first one was wearing all black clothing and appeared to be between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-6. Police say the second suspect was between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10 and about 220 pounds, wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the home invasion should contact Detective D. Martin at 302-698-8464. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”