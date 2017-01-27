Baltimore Schools CEO: Deep Cuts Needed to Close $130M Gap

Warden Dana Metzger took over the prison last month. WBOC's Tom Lehman sat down with him to talk about how he plans to bring his experience with the Air Force to cleaning up Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del.More
A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City.
No criminal charges have been announced six months after the February hostage situation and death of a correctional officer at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. The absence of charges in the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd, who was found dead after law enforcement on Feb. 2 stormed a prison building seized by inmates the day prior, is particularly concerning, said Geoff Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware.
