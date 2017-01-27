Allen Harim Reaches Agreement with Artesian on Wastewater

A body was found Monday morning in the area of 2nd Street and the beach, police have confirmed it was a 30-year-old woman. At around 6:30 a.m., citizens reported seeing the body to city employees, at which time they alerted Ocean City dispatchers. Ocean City Police have confirmed the body found was Ashley O'Connor from Plano, Texas who was vacationing in Ocean City.More
Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating a deadly boating accident that occurred at around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Assawoman Bay near the inlet of Ocean City.More
The City of Cambridge is one step closer to the unveiling of the highly anticipated Cambridge Marketplace, formally known as Cambridge Plaza. The project consists of three phases and the second phase began today. Charles M. Fairchild II, developer and owner of Fairchild Properties LLC, knows the process will bring big business, but he says there's a bigger purpose.More
