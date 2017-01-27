Parking Ticket Scam Reported in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - Lewes Police are warning people about a scam involving phony parking tickets.

According to the police department, the city has been made aware that an unknown party is sending emails that ask people to pay the fines for fraudulent parking tickets online.

If you receive an email like this, do not open the link or provide any financial information. Instead, contact the Lewes Police Department immediately at (302) 645-6264.

The City of Lewes does not issue or collect parking fines by email. If you have any questions or concerns about a parking ticket, just call the police department.