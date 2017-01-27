Pittsville Dinette Closing After Nearly Three Decades

PITTSVILLE, Md.- The Pittsville Dinette will be bidding a sad farewell to its customers on Sunday. The family restaurant, which opened in 1988, is closing due to the increase in costs to maintain the property.

Whether you came for a warm cup of coffee or lunch with a friend, owner Dave White always made sure you felt right at home at his restaurant on Old Ocean City Road in Pittsville.

"Every new customer, every old customer that came in, I looked forward to seeing them," he said.

And home is what he called this place, a sanctuary filled with Coca-Cola antiques, racing collectibles and most importantly: memories.

"I've spent a good part of my life here," he said. "The majority of it seems like I've here."

But unfortunately, it's time to go.

"There's a lot of things that just brought it to a head and its just time to go," White said.

What White said he is going to miss most is serving his customers. And they will miss him too.

"This is kind of like a place where everybody comes to be like family, and that's really the greatest thing about it is that they serve us and treat us like family," said Joanne Morley.

Asked what he will do next now that he's shutting down his restaurant, White replied, "It's time for me to do something else. I have no idea what I'll do...I'm gettin along in age, but its time to try something else."