Madeleine Overturf works in WBOC's Sussex County Bureau. A military brat, she's proud to call Delmarva home and loves reporting all the stories the beautiful region has to offer.

Before coming to WBOC, Madeleine worked in Washington D.C. at WRC-TV, first as a Production Assistant and later as an Assignment Editor. She also occasionally field produced for the NBC All Owned Stations DC Bureau, covering federal events for NBC affiliates across the country.

The child of an Air Force father, she was born in South Korea and consequently moved ten times throughout the United States, including stints in Hawaii and Alaska. She then attended New York University, where she graduated with a B.F.A in Acting and a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. During college, served as a Program Coordinator for the Foundation for Teaching Economics' "Economics for Leaders" program. There, she taught high school students about group dynamics and helped them evaluate their own leadership style.

When Madeleine isn't working, she enjoys reading, practicing yoga, and spending time with friends and family. She's honored to be a part of the WBOC family. Please share story ideas (or just say hello!) by emailing moverturf@wboc.com or tweeting her at @WBOCMaddie.