Dover Man Sentenced in Deadly Robbery

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been sentenced in connection to a deadly robbery.

According to the State's Attorney's Officer, 21-year-old Bruce Manlove, Jr. pleaded guilty last November to charges of 1st-degree robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors say in May 2015, Manlove, along with 20-year-old Damier Harmon, attempted to rob 19-year-old Gary Adams in the Walker Woods neighborhood in Dover during a drug sale. Authorities say the three began to fight, and Adams was shot.

Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clark sentenced Manlove to 15 years in prison. Harmon, who pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, faces 18 years to life in prison when he is sentenced.