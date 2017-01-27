Suspect Charged After Fleeing Burglary Scene Near Hartly

HARTLY, Del.– Delaware State Police have charged one of two suspects believed to have been involved in a Wednesday morning burglary near Hartly.

Troopers said the investigation began around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday they were called to the 3000 block of Arthursville Road for a report of two suspects attempting to break into a house. The two suspects fled the scene and were seen leaving in a black Chrysler 300, according to police.

The description of the vehicle was broadcast over the radio to the responding troopers who within 15 minutes located it in parked in the driveway of a home located in the 200 block of Slaughter Station Road. Police said that upon the troopers' arrival, the two suspects were also seen attempting to break into that home.

Police said toopers began running after the two suspects, who at one point, attempted to steal a pickup truck from a home on Tack Shop Lane. The suspects were eventually capturedafter the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit (Trooper 4) observed them in a wooded area near the 500 block of Proctors Purchase Road.

Through further investigation it was revealed that the same two suspects had been involved in other burglaries in the Vandyke Greenspring Road and Sawmill Road areas of Townsend earlier this week, according to police.

Sean M. Gardner, 28 of Smyrna, was charged with three counts of second-degree attempted burglary, second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of theft of a firearm, three counts of possession of burglar tools, five counts of second-degree conspiracy, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, four counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, three counts of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and theft. He was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $156,301 secured bond.

The second suspect has yet to be charged because he was admitted to an area hospital with an unrelated medical condition, police said.