Former Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A former New Castle County police officer is facing prison time after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.



Forty-six-year-old Robert Vasecka of Newark pleaded guilty last week to two counts of dealing in child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He faces four to 53 years in prison when sentenced in March.



Vasecka was arrested in September after a public internet chat room reported that one of its users uploaded suspected images of child pornography.



An investigation by the Delaware Child Predator Task Force resulted in Vasecka being charged with 25 counts of dealing in child pornography.



Authorities said a search of his cellphone revealed several images of child pornography.



The county police department placed Vasecka on paid administrative leave after his arrest.