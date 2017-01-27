Salisbury Man Found Guilty of Assaulting Officer

SALISBURY, Md. --On January 25, 2017, after a two day jury trial, twenty-nine-year-old Michael Victor Rayne, of Salisbury, was convicted by a Wicomico County jury of second-degree-assault among other related charges.

The charges stemmed from a collision that occurred in the early morning hours of June 9, 2015. The investigation, conducted by the Salisbury Police Department and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit, revealed that on June 9 at approximately 4 a.m., officers were called to respond to a home on Camden Avenue in reference to a domestic assault.

Upon officer’s arrival, Rayne tried to flee in his car from police, and started driving down Camden Avenue. Officer Zachary Converse, of the Salisbury City Police Department, was responding to the call from the opposite direction on Camden Ave. Upon seeing Officer Converse, Rayne crossed over the center line and into the officer's lane, colliding head on with the Officer's car. Police reports indicated Rayne was driving at least eighty-miles-per-hour just prior to impact. As a result of the crash, Officer Converse suffered serious injuries.

Rayne was sentenced by a Circuit Court Judge, on January 25, to the maximum penalty of 10 years for second-degree-assault, to be served in the Division of Corrections.