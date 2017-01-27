Storm Reveals Piece of History on Assateague Island

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - The nor'easter that hit the Eastern Shore early in the week has revealed pieces of history along the coast of Assateague Island.

What looks like tiles that have washed up on the shore are actually remnants of the Green Run Life-Saving Station which was built in 1875. According to the park's Facebook page, the station was one of four life-saving stations on Assateague Island and was active in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

But it was one of the first to be decommissioned in 1939 and was eventually purchased by an Ocean City local. Park officials say in 1949, it was dismantled and sold and at least part of the structure was incorporated into a hunting lodge on the bayside of the island.

When crews were unable to move the foundation of the structure, officials say it remained in place on the beach where years of wind and waves gradually caused it to disappear under the sand.

But after Monday's storm, nature has caused it to reappear creating a small but temporary tourist attraction.