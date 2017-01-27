Dover Commission to Look at Homelessness in City

DOVER, Del. -- A "blue ribbon" commission is set to identify members of Dover's homeless population and help align the city's nonprofits and agencies more closely toward assisting the homeless.

Mayor Robin Christiansen said he hopes the commission, which is comprised of city and state officials and representatives from area nonprofits, will be able to issue its findings in roughly two months. He said his goal is to connect more homeless people with housing, similar to the Mayors' Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness.

"What we found was that a lot of well-intentioned people were talking at each other and nobody was talking to each other," he said.

Herb Konowitz with Dover Interfaith Mission said he's optimistic about the commission's work. He said focusing the efforts of the numerous state and city groups in the area is important.

"I think we're finally getting around to a point where they're sitting down and figuring out what they're going to do with this 100 to 150 people that are homeless," he said.